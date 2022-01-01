The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi revealed the updated “Green List” for travelers coming to Abu Dhabi, in support of easing travel procedures while adhering to the approved protocols to ensure the health and safety of everyone.
All travelers coming from the countries included in this list will be exempted from the quarantine period in the emirate, and they must present a negative result of the Covid-19 examination (PCR analysis) received within 48 hours at most before the departure date, and a second examination upon their arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. .
Passengers who have fully vaccinated and who are coming from one of the countries of the updated “green list” will be required to take another Covid-19 test (PCR analysis) on the sixth day of their arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport (the arrival date is the first day). As for unvaccinated travelers coming from one of the “green list” countries, they must perform a Covid-19 examination (PCR analysis) on the sixth and ninth days from the date of their arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
It should be noted that the countries, regions and territories included in the list will be updated periodically based on the global developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. The names of countries that comply with the strict standards of security and health will be included in order to protect the local community in the UAE. These procedures apply only to the countries of departure from which visitors are traveling and not to nationality.
The updated Green List shall enter into force at 12:01 am on Monday, January 3, 2022, UAE local time.
Azerbaijan
Armenia
Spain
Australia
Israel
Albania
the two seas
Algeria
Brazil
Morocco, West, sunset
Portugal
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Czech
Denmark
Saudi Arabia
Sweden
China
Iraq
Philippines
Kuwait
Germany
Hungary
Norway
Austria
United State
Japan
To whom
Greece
Indonesia
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Iran
Italia
Papua New Guinea
Belgium
Bulgaria
Burma
Poland
Belarus
Thailand
Taiwan (People’s Republic of China)
Turkmenistan
Tunisia
the moldive Islands
Republic of Ireland
Georgia
Romania
Sultanate of Oman
Slovakia
Slovenia
Singapore
Syria
Switzerland
Seychelles
Serbia
Tajikistan
France
Finland
Cyprus
Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan
Croatia
Cambodia
Canada
South Korea
Latvia
Laos
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Holland
Hong Kong (SAR China)
For more information on the Green List, please visit www.visitabudhabi.com
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
Leave a Reply