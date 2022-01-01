The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi revealed the updated “Green List” for travelers coming to Abu Dhabi, in support of easing travel procedures while adhering to the approved protocols to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

All travelers coming from the countries included in this list will be exempted from the quarantine period in the emirate, and they must present a negative result of the Covid-19 examination (PCR analysis) received within 48 hours at most before the departure date, and a second examination upon their arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport. .

Passengers who have fully vaccinated and who are coming from one of the countries of the updated “green list” will be required to take another Covid-19 test (PCR analysis) on the sixth day of their arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport (the arrival date is the first day). As for unvaccinated travelers coming from one of the “green list” countries, they must perform a Covid-19 examination (PCR analysis) on the sixth and ninth days from the date of their arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

It should be noted that the countries, regions and territories included in the list will be updated periodically based on the global developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. The names of countries that comply with the strict standards of security and health will be included in order to protect the local community in the UAE. These procedures apply only to the countries of departure from which visitors are traveling and not to nationality.

The updated Green List shall enter into force at 12:01 am on Monday, January 3, 2022, UAE local time.

Azerbaijan

Armenia

Spain

Australia

Israel

Albania

the two seas

Algeria

Brazil

Morocco, West, sunset

Portugal

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Czech

Denmark

Saudi Arabia

Sweden

China

Iraq

Philippines

Kuwait

Germany

Hungary

Norway

Austria

United State

Japan

To whom

Greece

Indonesia

Uzbekistan

Ukraine

Iran

Italia

Papua New Guinea

Belgium

Bulgaria

Burma

Poland

Belarus

Thailand

Taiwan (People’s Republic of China)

Turkmenistan

Tunisia

the moldive Islands

Republic of Ireland

Georgia

Romania

Sultanate of Oman

Slovakia

Slovenia

Singapore

Syria

Switzerland

Seychelles

Serbia

Tajikistan

France

Finland

Cyprus

Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan

Croatia

Cambodia

Canada

South Korea

Latvia

Laos

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Holland

Hong Kong (SAR China)

For more information on the Green List, please visit www.visitabudhabi.com



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

