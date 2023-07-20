The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has warned private sector employers of the consequences of committing a violation of “fictitious Emiratisation” and non-compliance with the systems and procedures of the retirement law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that the Fund has an electronic link with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, allowing it to view work permits issued to citizens, and to follow up on their registration procedures with the Fund, if they work for a private facility in Abu Dhabi.

He stressed that there is great cooperation between the fund and the Emirati cadres competitiveness program “Nafes”, especially that the citizen’s registration in the retirement system is a prerequisite for obtaining “Nafes” support.

In detail, Suhaila Al-Rumaithi, Director of Employers and Insured Services Sector at the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, confirmed that the number of national cadres working for employers in the private sector, and registered with the Fund, has witnessed a significant development during the recent period, as a result of the efforts made by the leadership to raise Emiratisation rates in the private sector, and the facilities and benefits it provides to encourage citizens to join this important and vital sector, pointing out that the total number of citizens working in the private sector who are insured with the Fund currently exceeds 18,000 citizens. Eh.

Al-Rumaithi stressed, in a media statement yesterday, the obligation to register citizens working in the public and private sectors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the fund, according to the retirement law in the emirate, to ensure the preservation of the rights of citizens, and to provide them with the opportunity to benefit from all the insurance benefits provided by the fund to its registrants, the most important of which is the retirement pension, calling on private sector companies and institutions to commit to registering themselves with the fund as soon as a citizen employee joins them, and then register the citizen within 10 working days of joining the service with it.

Al-Rumaithi defined the private sector employers registered with the Fund as “the entities whose main headquarters are within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and whose license is issued by Abu Dhabi, even if they have other branches in any of the emirates of the country,” explaining that some banks are headquartered in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while they have multiple branches in other emirates. In this case, its employees working in other emirates are registered with the Fund.

And she said: “The insured citizen must ensure that he is registered in the emirate’s retirement system without any delay or complacency, in order to preserve his rights and secure his future and the future of his family from any emergency circumstances that may occur to him, as he can, after 10 working days of joining his job, review his insurance position through the fund’s digital services on the (Tamm) platform, as once he enters with the digital identity, his data will show whether he has been registered with insurance or not,” pointing out that the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has systematic mechanisms and integrated programs to communicate with New insured persons, as soon as they register with the Fund, to inform them of everything they need to know about the retirement system, whether through the welcome package that comes to their e-mail upon registration, or through workshops that are held specifically for them, as well as through direct communication programs that clearly explain to them their rights and duties in the retirement law.

She added: «In the event that the employer does not register the citizen employee with the fund, or is late in completing the registration for more than 10 working days, the employee can notify the fund, and in turn, the fund will take all the required measures to preserve his rights, especially as it takes many measures to ensure that citizens are registered in the retirement system, starting with imposing additional amounts on employers who are late or negligent in registering citizens in the retirement system, amounting to 100 dirhams for each day of delay, and there is a department specialized in inspection and monitoring of compliance by employers, which conducts an awareness visit. To the employer, to find out the reasons for non-compliance, and to help them correct their situation and the situation of the insured, to ensure their rights.

Al-Rumaithi stated that the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has strategic cooperation and electronic linkage with a number of entities, such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which allows it to view all work permits issued by the Ministry to citizens, and to follow up on their registration procedures with the fund if they work for any private facility in Abu Dhabi, pointing out that there is great cooperation between the fund and the competitiveness program for Emirati cadres «Nafes», especially since the registration of citizens in the retirement system is a prerequisite for obtaining «Nafes» support.

Al-Rumaithi called on citizens working for the private sector employers in Abu Dhabi to follow up on information related to rights and duties under the retirement system at an early stage, to avoid facing any challenges or affecting the insurance benefits of the employee, especially since the fund provides many channels of awareness and communication to increase awareness of citizens about issues related to their career future, stressing the need for employers to avoid “sham employment of citizens”, and to get acquainted with the system and procedures of the retirement law, and to enhance the percentage of compliance with the law and procedures.