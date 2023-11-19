The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund revealed that the implementation of the decision regarding the minimum retirement age for the insured, contained in the new amendments to the Retirement Law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (55 years), will be gradual at a rate of six months each year, so that the minimum retirement age will be 55 years, by the year 2044, after 20 years. years from the date of issuance of the decision.

The Fund confirmed that the new amendments did not approve any additional increase to the percentage of current retirement contributions for insureds continuing in service, which amounts to 5% of the salary subject to deduction, provided that the percentage of retirement contributions for new insureds, who will be registered with the Fund after the date of issuance of the new amendments, is 11. % of the salary subject to deduction.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund confirmed that the new amendments included in the Retirement Law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which aim to achieve equality between citizens working in the government and private sectors in the emirate, by introducing new privileges, aim to maintain a competitive and sustainable retirement system, which includes the continuing insured. In service, without prejudice to their acquired rights, so that the insured person currently registered with the Fund retains his right to calculate his pension for his period of service according to the previous system, in addition to the other insurance benefits he acquired under the retirement system before the amendment.

Last Friday, the Retirement Fund announced amendments to the Retirement Law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which included the introduction of a flexible retirement system in line with the functional and social needs of the insured, the most important of which is increasing the maximum percentage of the retirement pension to 100% of the salary subject to deduction upon completion of the maximum years of service. There is also the possibility of obtaining better retirement benefits when continuing to work after the minimum years of service eligible for retirement (25 years), equal to 80% of the salary subject to deduction, provided that in this case the insured can increase this percentage by 2% annually for each year of service. Additional, until reaching 100% of the salary subject to deduction, which was not available in the system before the amendment.

The Fund informed Emirates Today that the new amendments did not approve any additional increase in the percentage of current retirement contributions for insured persons continuing in service, amounting to 5% of the salary subject to deduction, and kept the percentage of contributions paid by employers as is, at 15% of the salary subject to deduction. Pointing out that the retirement contributions for the new insured who will be registered with the Fund after the date of issuance of the new amendments will be 11% of the salary subject to deduction.

The Fund revealed that the implementation of the decision regarding the minimum retirement age for the insured – included in the new amendments – which is 55 years, will be gradual at a rate of six months each year, so that the minimum retirement age will be 55 years after 20 years from the date of implementing the decision, explaining that as of the year The first to implement the amendments (this year) will be the minimum retirement age of 45 years, provided that the insured completes 25 years of service, while the minimum retirement age will increase next year to become 45 and a half years, and in 2025 it will become 46 years, until it reaches 55 years. By 2044.

The Fund indicated that the new amendments allow the insured to combine the retirement pension and salary, after completing the maximum number of years of service or after reaching the retirement age set by the law, with the aim of providing the opportunity for national expertise to continue to contribute to the various sectors of the national economy for a longer period, stressing that the insured Those who meet one of the retirement conditions in the previous retirement system are eligible to retire under the new retirement system, while being given the option to continue working to benefit from the new benefits provided by the amended system, most notably the possibility of increasing the percentage of the retirement pension to 100% of the salary subject to deduction upon completing the limit. Highest for years of service.

Dedicate yourself to studying

The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund confirmed that the new amendments included in the Abu Dhabi Retirement Law provided a number of additional benefits for insured postgraduate students, such as the introduction of an optional subscription system for those who wish to leave work in order to devote themselves to study.

