The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund announced amendments to the Retirement Law and the introduction of new privileges aimed at maintaining a competitive and sustainable retirement system that achieves equality between citizens working in the government and private sectors in the emirate.

The amendments also included a modern and flexible retirement system that is compatible with the functional and social needs of the insured and provides the opportunity to obtain better retirement benefits when continuing to work after the minimum years of service eligible for retirement.

The amended law applies to the insured who continue in service, without prejudice to their acquired rights, so that the insured retains their right to calculate the pension for the periods of their service according to the previous system, and this applies to other insurance benefits that the insured acquired under the system before the amendment.

Among the most prominent amendments that included the retirement system is increasing the maximum percentage of the retirement pension to 100% of the salary subject to deduction upon completing the maximum years of service, where the insured receives a retirement pension equal to 80% of the salary subject to deduction upon completing the minimum years of service eligible for retirement. (25 years), and he will be able to increase this percentage annually by an amount equivalent to 2% for each additional year of service until reaching 100% of the salary subject to deduction, which was not available in the system before the amendment, as the retirement pension percentage stopped at 80%. Even though the insured continues to work for longer years.

The Fund stated that the amended retirement law equated the insured working in the government and private sectors, as it unified the method of calculating the retirement pension for all insured people continuing to work and new ones, to be calculated on the basis of the average salary subject to deduction for the last six years, and the maximum salary subject to deduction for the insured was unified. New ones from the two sectors, to 100 thousand dirhams.

According to the amended law, the percentage of retirement contributions remained the same at 26% of the salary subject to deduction, of which the new insured bears 11%, while the employer bears 15% without any change to the percentage of retirement contributions for the current insured (continuing in service).

Under the amended law, the minimum retirement age in the first year of application was set at 45 years, provided that 25 years of service were completed, and the age gradually increases at a rate of six months every year until it reaches 55 years.

Out of concern for the role of the family in building and developing society, the amended retirement system included privileges for women who have children that allow them to benefit from the early retirement system.

The amendments also provided a number of new features, such as the introduction of an optional subscription system for women who have children and wish to leave work to devote themselves to the family, by giving them the ability to continue paying retirement contributions to the Fund during the sabbatical period to ensure continuity of benefit from retirement benefits. The new amendments also provided the same option for students. Postgraduate studies, in accordance with controls determined by law.

The new amendments allow for combining the retirement pension and salary after completing the maximum number of years of service or after reaching the retirement age specified by the law, with the aim of providing the opportunity for national expertise to continue to contribute to the various sectors of the national economy for a longer period.

The insured who meet one of the retirement conditions in the previous retirement system remain eligible for retirement under the new retirement system, while being given the option to continue working to benefit from the new benefits provided by the amended system, most notably the possibility of increasing the percentage of the retirement pension to 100% of the salary subject to deduction upon completion. Maximum number of years of service.

