The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund won the Best Technology Project Award for the year 2023, during the Middle East Events Awards ceremony of the “Edge” Foundation, the internationally known advanced technology group.

The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund won the prestigious award in the “Project of the Year” category, for its “Ajyal” project, which aims to develop the Fund’s work mechanism in various aspects. This award is given to entities that have professionally implemented an innovative, transformative technology initiative.

The award includes 15 categories in which more than 120 participants competed. The categories cover the technical landscape, including innovations in smart systems and programs, information security, e-commerce, and others.