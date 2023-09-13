The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund warned employers against employing any fake citizen, stressing that several measures have been taken to monitor employers, educate those in charge of them, and help them meet the requirements of the fund and the law.

He said that fictitious localization exposes the employer to many legal consequences.

In detail, the Director of the Employer and Insured Services Sector at the Fund, Suhaila Al-Rumaithi, confirmed that registering citizens from the government and private sectors is a mandatory procedure to preserve their rights and provide them with the opportunity to benefit from the insurance benefits that the Fund provides to those registered with it, the most important of which is the retirement pension, stressing that “ Private sector companies and institutions must first register themselves with the Fund as soon as a citizen employee joins them to work, then register the citizen within 10 working days of joining the service.

Al-Rumaithi said in media statements about the controls and provisions for registration in the retirement system for employers and individuals: “The insured can personally verify his insurance position, to find out whether his employer has registered him in the retirement system or not, through the Fund’s digital services on the government services platform.” Abu Dhabi (TAMM)”, explaining that if the employer is late in submitting the application to register the new citizen employee for more than 10 working days, the employee can notify the Fund of his position to take the necessary measures to preserve his rights.

She called on employers to update their data registered with the Fund periodically, to ensure effective communication and knowledge of all developments related to the retirement law to preserve the rights of citizens, pointing out that the value of the monthly contributions that the employer pays to the Fund on behalf of the insured amounts to 26% of the salary subject to deduction, including 5% borne by him. The insured, whether he works in the government or private sector.

The employer bears 15%, in addition to the 6% government contribution.

For his part, the Director of the Legal and Legislation Department at the Fund, Ibrahim Al-Kalbani, confirmed that the attempt or action of any employer to register any citizen employee who has been appointed fictitiously with the Fund exposes it to many legal consequences, calling on employers to adhere to the provisions and controls of registration in accordance with the Retirement Law of the Emirate. Abu Dhabi also advised the insured to ensure that the employer is committed to paying their retirement contributions, according to the wage and salary system recorded in the employment contract, to preserve their rights and the rights of their families.

He stated that the Fund has administrative and field procedures to ensure that employers comply with the retirement law, including guidance procedures, to make them aware that the law imposes additional sums on employers that are late or negligent in registering citizens in the retirement system, and the fine amounts to 100 dirhams for each day of delay, in addition to procedures for… An inspection, through a department specialized in monitoring employers’ compliance, visits the employer to educate those in charge of it, determine the reasons for non-compliance, and help it correct its situation and the situation of the insured to ensure their rights.

He said: “We have strategic cooperation and electronic connectivity with a number of entities, such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, through which we can review the work permits issued to citizens, to ensure their registration in the fund.”