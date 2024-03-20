The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund has launched a new electronic calculator as part of its digital services on the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System “Tamm”, which enables the insured to calculate the expected retirement date as well as the value of the expected retirement pension or the reward in the event of non-entitlement.

The launch of the new electronic calculator comes within the framework of the Fund’s keenness to provide advanced services to the insured, and to help them plan for the future easily and conveniently, as the calculator enables the insured to calculate the expected date of retirement, approximately the value of the expected pension, in addition to the value of the reward in the event that retirement conditions are not met. The insured can use the new calculator via the link https://bit.ly/49WzXS4