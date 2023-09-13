The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund confirmed that paying retirement contributions on time by employers preserves the rights of citizens and avoids them paying additional amounts resulting from any delay in payment, noting that it provides automated and flexible payment methods that do not require any time or effort from the employer.

The Fund pointed out that employers are obligated to pay retirement contributions to the Fund on behalf of the insured, even during various vacation periods, or in the event that the insured is absent from work, while reserving their right to seek recourse against the insured for the amounts paid on his behalf.

The Fund stated that the contributions are due to be paid by the employer starting from the beginning of the month following the month for which they are due, with the possibility of extending the payment period until the twentieth day of the following month, provided that these contributions are non-refundable, stressing that in the event that the employers are late in paying the contributions in On time, this will result in additional amounts of one ten percent (0.1%) of the contributions due for each day of delay until the date of payment, without the need for warning or warning.

He pointed out that the insured’s commitment to paying monthly contributions preserves his rights and the rights of his family to the insurance benefits provided by the fund, calling on all insureds, especially in private sector companies, to verify the regularity of their employers in paying contributions on their behalf, through the insured’s data panel on (Tamm) platform, stressing the need for employers to commit to paying these contributions to the Fund on the specified dates.

The Fund also stressed the need for employers to update their data registered with the Fund, including the contact information of the employees responsible for communicating with the Fund at the employer, “liaison officers and system users,” through the Fund’s website, as well as updating subscriptions and variables data on a regular basis.

The Fund stressed the need for the employer to communicate with the Fund and inform it through letters and submit official requests in cases of closure of the entity or merger, so that the Fund’s work team can provide assistance to the entity in settling its situation and explain all the procedures that it must take to ensure its compliance with the law and preserve the rights of working citizens. It has noted that this procedure contributes to sparing the entities any additional amounts or damages resulting from failure to inform the Fund of its new position, which may include freezing the activity of private sector entities, and taking legal measures against them, in order to preserve the rights of citizens and increase the accuracy of the Fund’s database.