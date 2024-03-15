The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund revealed the controls and mechanism for purchasing the nominal period after amending the Retirement Law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that the amended law allowed the insured to purchase an additional nominal period for the purposes of entitlement to a retirement pension, while the purchase allowed retirees to increase the value of their pensions, in contrast to the Retirement Law before the amendment, which It only provided the possibility of purchasing an additional period for the purposes of entitlement to the retirement pension only and not for the purpose of increasing it.

The Fund explained that according to the new law, there are 3 cases for purchasing the legal period for the insured to qualify for a retirement pension, each of which includes controls and conditions according to the length of service and age of the insured.

The Fund stated that the first case of purchase is for the insured who has reached retirement age, but has not met the period requirement of (15) years and wishes to purchase to complete it. He pointed out that in this case, the insured’s period of service must be no less than five years and no more than the minimum period of service completing the insured’s entitlement to a pension at the time of submitting the application, provided that the purchase cost is paid for each month on the basis of 26% of the salary that Retirement contributions are paid on its basis on the date of submitting the application, and the insured can pay the purchase cost all at once or in installments over the pension.

He explained that the second case of purchase is for the insured who has reached early retirement age without completing the qualifying period for retirement pension entitlement (25 years), and wants to purchase to fulfill the eligibility conditions, indicating that in this case the insured’s service period must not be less than 20 years, provided that The purchase cost is paid in one lump sum before the pension is disbursed.

He added that the third case of purchasing the legal service period is for the insured who does not meet the conditions for entitlement to a retirement pension, whether in terms of age only or in terms of age and length of service together, indicating that in this case the age of the insured must not be less than the age specified for early retirement in The time of submitting the purchase request must be more than five years, and he must have a service period of no less than 20 years.

He pointed out that in this case, the insured must pay the cost of purchasing the specified period for retirement entitlement, as well as paying the financial obligations resulting from the age difference specified for early retirement in one lump sum, explaining that the process of calculating the cost of purchasing the age difference is an actuarial process carried out by the Fund’s work team only. When placing an order to ensure accuracy.

The Fund stated that purchasing the legal period for entitlement to the retirement pension is available to the insured, whether those who are still working – and the application is submitted through the employer as part of the end-of-service transaction – or for those whose services have ended with a request not to pay for the purposes of inclusion – and the application is submitted through customer happiness centers. directly to the fund.

The Fund stressed the need for the insured to ensure that he fulfills all specified conditions before submitting a purchase request, as well as calculating the expected purchase cost through the electronic calculator available in the Fund’s digital services on the “Tamm” platform.

As for purchasing a nominal period of service to increase the value of the retirement pension, the Fund confirmed that the amended law provided retirees with this new advantage that was not available in the law before the amendment, as they can purchase to increase their retirement pensions provided that the value of the pension after purchase does not exceed the maximum limit specified in the law. Pointing out that the purchase in this case is not a purchase for specific years of service, but rather a purchase of a financial value or an amount determined by the retiree according to his needs with the aim of increasing the value of his retirement pension. The Fund calculates the cost resulting from the purchase, provided that it is paid by the insured in one payment before disbursing the increase in pension.