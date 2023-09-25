The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund called on employers to update their data registered with the Fund, in 6 cases, including closing or merging the entity, or in the event of changing its bank accounts, stressing the need to inform the Fund in the event of a change in the salary scale or subscription data with the entity.

The Fund also called on the entities to update the data of the authorized communication officials to ensure effective communication and preserve the rights of citizens working for them. Entities can update their data via the Fund’s website.

. www.pension.gov,ae