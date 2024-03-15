The Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund revealed the controls and mechanism for purchasing the nominal period after amending the Retirement Law of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that the amended law allowed the insured to purchase an additional nominal period for the purposes of entitlement to a retirement pension, while the purchase allowed retirees to increase the value of their pensions, in contrast to the Retirement Law before the amendment, which It only provided the possibility of purchasing an additional period for the purposes of entitlement to the retirement pension only and not for the purpose of increasing it.

The Fund indicated that according to the new law, there are 3 cases for purchasing the legal period for the insured to qualify for a retirement pension, each of which includes controls and conditions depending on the length of service and age of the insured.

The Fund stated that the first case of purchase is for the insured who has reached retirement age, but has not met the requirement of a period of (15) years and wishes to purchase to complete it. Pointing out that in this case, the insured’s service period must be no less than five years and no more than the minimum service period that complements the insured’s entitlement to pension at the time of submitting the application. The purchase cost will be paid for each month on the basis of 26% of the salary on which retirement contributions are paid on the date of submitting the application. The insured can pay the purchase cost once or in installments on the pension.

The Fund explained that the second case of purchase is for the insured who has reached early retirement age without completing the qualifying period for retirement pension entitlement (25 years), and wishes to purchase to fulfill the eligibility conditions, indicating that in this case the insured’s service period must not be less than 20 years. The purchase cost must be paid in one payment before the retirement pension is paid.

The Fund noted that the third case for purchasing the legal service period is for the insured who does not meet the conditions for entitlement to a retirement pension, whether in terms of age only or in terms of age and length of service together. Pointing out that in this case, the age of the insured must not be more than five years less than the age specified for early retirement at the time of submitting the purchase request, and he must have a period of service of no less than 20 within a year, pointing out that in this case the insured must Paying the cost of purchasing the specified period of retirement entitlement, as well as paying the financial obligations resulting from the age difference specified for early retirement in one payment, explaining that the process of calculating the cost of purchasing the age difference is an actuarial process that is carried out by the Fund’s work team only upon submitting the application to ensure accuracy.

He pointed out that purchasing the legal period for entitlement to a retirement pension is available to the insured, whether those who are still working – and the application is submitted through the employer as part of the end-of-service transaction – or for those whose services have ended with a request not to pay for the purposes of inclusion – and the application is submitted through customer happiness centers. directly to the fund.

The Fund stressed the need for the insured to ensure that he fulfills all specified conditions before submitting a purchase request, as well as calculating the expected purchase cost through the electronic calculator available in the Fund’s digital services on the (Tamm) platform.

As for purchasing a nominal period of service to increase the value of the retirement pension, the Fund confirmed that the amended law provided retirees with this new advantage that was not available in the law before the amendment, as they can purchase to increase their retirement pensions provided that the value of the pension after purchase does not exceed the maximum limit specified in the law. Pointing out that the purchase in this case is not the purchase of specific years of service, but rather the purchase of a financial value or an amount determined by the retiree according to his needs, with the aim of increasing the value of his retirement pension. The Fund calculates the cost resulting from the purchase, provided that it is paid by the insured in one payment before disbursing the increase in pension.