It is expected that the cruise tourism sector in Abu Dhabi will witness a prosperous season starting this month of November, amid positive indicators indicating that the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal will receive 126 cruise ships, and Sir Bani Yas Beach will receive 63 cruise ships, after it had already received the first ship of this season on October 31. the past.

It is worth noting that nine of these ships chose Abu Dhabi as the destination of their first voyage this season.

In line with the group’s commitment to enrich the calendar of tourism events in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal is preparing to receive more than 7,000 visitors during the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi, and to ensure that they are provided with the highest standards of international hospitality.

It is worth noting that the Cruise Business Department, affiliated with the group’s ports sector, has expanded its operations to include the Red Sea, with the opening of the Aqaba cruise ship terminal in January 2023.

In the 2022-2023 cruise tourism season, the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal received more than 600,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi, more than 82,000 of whom began their journeys from Abu Dhabi.

The results of the first quarter of 2023 were remarkably strong after receiving 363,494 visitors, on board 120 ships, compared to the first quarter of 2022, which witnessed the reception of 89,953 visitors on board 60 ships. While the percentage of the number of passengers received in the first quarter of 2023 increased over the number received throughout the entire year of 2022 by more than 37 percent.

The Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal was opened in December 2015, providing an ideal base for visitors arriving on cruise ships, enabling them to explore the Emirati capital and learn about its unique character.

The station is equipped with restaurants, retail outlets, and duty-free stores, in addition to the check-in service provided by Etihad Airways and the storage of passenger luggage.