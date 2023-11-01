Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced the start of the tourist cruise season with the arrival of “Crystal Symphony”, the first cruise ship to the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal, at Zayed Port.

It is expected that the cruise tourism sector in Abu Dhabi will witness a prosperous season starting this November, amid positive indicators indicating that the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal will receive 126 cruise ships, and Sir Bani Yas Beach will receive 63 cruise ships, after it had already received the first ship of this season on October 31. the past.

It is worth noting that nine of these ships chose Abu Dhabi as the destination of their first voyage this season.

Noura Rashid Al Dhaheri, CEO of Cruise Business at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: We are pleased to announce the official opening of the cruise tourism season in Abu Dhabi, with the arrival of the Crystal Symphony ship. Last season, Zayed Port emerged as the busiest cruise port in the region, which It reflects Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading global tourist destination, thanks to the exceptional infrastructure it possesses that ensures it can receive the largest ships in the region with ease. We will continue to commit to strengthening our partnerships with international cruise ship companies as part of our ongoing efforts to raise Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for marine ships.

In line with the group’s commitment to enrich the calendar of tourism events in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal is preparing to receive more than 7,000 visitors during the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi, and to ensure that they are provided with the highest standards of international hospitality.

It is worth noting that the Cruise Business Department, affiliated with the Group’s Ports Sector, has expanded its operations to include the Red Sea, with the opening of the Aqaba Cruise Ship Terminal in January 2023.

In the 2022-2023 cruise tourism season, the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal received more than 600,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi, more than 82,000 of whom began their journeys from Abu Dhabi.

The results of the first quarter of 2023 were remarkably strong after receiving 363.5 thousand visitors, on board 120 ships, compared to the first quarter of 2022, which witnessed the reception of 89.9 thousand visitors on board 60 ships… while the percentage of passengers who arrived increased. More than 37% more people were received in the first quarter of 2023 than in the entire year of 2022.

The Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal was opened in December 2015, providing an ideal base for visitors arriving on cruise ships, enabling them to explore the Emirati capital and learn about its unique character.

The station is equipped with restaurants, retail outlets, and duty-free stores, in addition to the check-in service provided by Etihad Airways and the storage of passenger luggage.