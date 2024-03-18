The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center concluded two agreements with Bayut and Property Finder to enhance transparency and efficiency, and regulate the real estate market in Abu Dhabi.

The two agreements aim to enhance the quality and efficiency of the real estate market, provide advanced solutions that guarantee the data of customers and partners in the sector, provide data transparently to customers, and support the future growth of the real estate sector in the emirate. This includes organizing programs and workshops for sector experts to ensure compliance with laws and legislation, monitoring real estate advertisements to ensure compliance with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Regulatory Law, in addition to addressing regulatory challenges and supporting real estate services locally and globally. The two agreements enable partners in the sector to obtain valuable insights that support the investment decision-making process and enhance real estate transparency.

Rashid Al Amira, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center, said: “We are pleased to sign the two agreements with our partners, and this step reflects our awareness of the importance of building partnerships with public and private sector institutions, to contribute to the development of an integrated system that serves the center’s vision of enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the preferred destinations for investors. This includes providing innovative services, flexible legislation that keeps pace with the needs of the sector, and ensuring easy access for concerned parties to transparent data, which supports the investment decision-making process.”

Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Homes and Dubizzle and President of Dubizzle Group in the Middle East and North Africa, said: “This important step towards cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center in the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi embodies our keenness and commitment to fostering innovation, transparency and sustainable progress in the real estate sector. In line with the vision of the Department of Municipality and Transport – Abu Dhabi, our collective goal is to create meaningful impacts that benefit the entire community, contributing to the continued success of the United Arab Emirates.”

Fouad Bakkar, Vice President for Data and Artificial Intelligence at Property Finder, said: “We are proud of this partnership, which indicates the sharing of visions between the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center in the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Property Finder to enhance confidence and transparency in the Abu Dhabi real estate market. In Property Finder, we have many Similar and successful partnerships, and we look forward to this partnership contributing to paving the way for a vibrant and sustainable real estate sector that constitutes a preferred destination for regional and international capital investments.”