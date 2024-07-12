During the second quarter of this year, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council achieved positive performance indicators in its various operational sectors, which reflect the leadership of regulatory systems in local markets in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The indicators confirmed the Council’s keenness to ensure the safety of products and standards traded in the markets, and to protect the rights of both traders and consumers, in addition to its contribution to enhancing confidence in local markets and supporting the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

According to official data, the Council’s Markets and Consumer Services Sector inspected more than 48,000 products to verify their compliance with specifications, including more than 45,000 products during field inspection, and nearly 3,000 products via platforms.

It also verified 7,800 legal measuring instruments, and the total number of pre-packaged packages verified during the same period was 620 packages equivalent to 18,300 samples. 42 products were withdrawn from the markets for not conforming to the required specifications and standards, including 2,216 products, and 27 products were corrected equivalent to 9,024 products.

In turn, the Council’s Central Testing Laboratory conducted about 104,773 laboratory tests during the second quarter of 2024, in the various testing fields it provides, which include food, liquids, water, medicines, medical equipment, building and construction materials, transformer oils, environment, agriculture, and cosmetics.

Water laboratory tests topped the list with 58,772 tests, followed by food and liquid tests with 30,922 laboratory tests. The laboratory also conducted 7,341 environmental tests, 4,674 tests for electrical transformer oils, 1,899 tests for building and construction materials, and 575 general tests.

The Central Testing Laboratory conducted 311 tests of medicines and medical equipment, in addition to conducting 181 agricultural tests in the emirate, and 79 tests of cosmetics. During the same period, the laboratory provided 19 technical consultations.

The Emirates Metrology Institute, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, issued 125 “Qiyas” calibration certificates during the second quarter of 2024, conducted 16 intercomparisons equivalent to 42 working hours, implemented a training program equivalent to 8 working hours and issued 13 training certificates, in addition to providing 9 consulting services equivalent to 83 working hours, and issuing 26 consulting reports.

Regarding the indicators of the conformity and specifications services sector, 869 requests for renewal of conformity of individual services were monitored, and 309 other certificates were issued. Within the framework of a product conformity certificate, 88 certificates were renewed, and 73 requests were issued for issuing another certificate, in addition to 35 requests for a product registration certificate, while 20 licenses were issued using the Thiqa mark, and 4 licenses were renewed.