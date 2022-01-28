Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Markets and Consumer Services Sector of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council has approved the inclusion of 7 new private sector establishments within the Quality Partner Program, in appreciation of their role and contributions in the markets of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the promotion of market monitoring activities and the achievement of commercial justice.

A work team from the sector headed by Saif Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Market Monitoring Department, visited the new partners during the month of January 2022 and granted them membership certificates in the Quality Partner Program and handed over the shields at their headquarters. The list of new members for this year included “Toys R Us stores of the Al-Futtaim Group The Early Learning Center, Maatouk Factories, Al Jazeera Jewelery, Baniyas Jewelery, Al-Awadi Jewelery, and Samer Jewellery,” bringing the total number of partners in the program to 69. Saif Ali Al Hosani, Director of the Market Monitoring Department, stressed that the increase in partners comes within the framework of the council’s efforts to activate the work of this initiative, which is based on the principle of trust, cooperation and partnership with economic and commercial establishments, in addition to the mutual responsibility between the concerned parties to achieve common goals towards fairer and more honest markets that contribute In the sustainable economic growth of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Hosani added that the Market Monitoring Department, the council’s field arm, plays a key role in protecting both traders and consumers through daily inspections and oversight carried out by the council’s inspectors in all markets, which aims to ensure compliance with the application of laws, technical regulations, and standards approved in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the state, in addition to the implementation of Judgments and decisions of the Council of Ministers regarding metrological verification of legal measuring instruments, pre-packaged packages, restricted products and agreements signed between the Council and the concerned authorities.

Al Hosani pointed out that the Quality Partner Program aims to guarantee the right of both merchants and consumers to the availability of fairer markets that support the emirate’s economy and the continuity of coordinating efforts to protect society from potential risks with regard to controlled products, legal measurement tools and pre-packaged packages within an institutional framework. The program also works on Achieving joint cooperation between the Council and the private sector to ensure the safety of consumers and enhance market protection, in addition to implementing appropriate procedures for voluntary compliance with international regulations, legislation and safety standards.