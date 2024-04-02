The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council achieved positive performance indicators during the year 2023, which reflects the Council’s keenness to develop the quality infrastructure at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and support the growth of its vital sectors and enhance their competitiveness.

The performance of the operational sectors in “Quality and Conformity” confirms the Council’s role in raising the efficiency of standards and ensuring safety and public health, through the continued implementation of periodic inspection of markets and traded products.

Abdullah Al-Yazidi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, said: “In 2023, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council achieved high performance at the level of its strategic and operational indicators, which reflects its commitment to its vision and mission in developing the quality infrastructure in the emirate.”

Al-Yazidi added: “The Council aims to support the growth of vital sectors and enhance competitiveness, which plays a pivotal role in achieving quality and safety standards in the areas covered by the Council’s services, and supports them with periodic inspections of markets and products, to ensure their quality, safety and compliance with local and international standards, playing its main role in Preparing technical and professional manuals and requirements.

Al-Yazidi revealed that the Conformity and Specifications Services Sector will issue 30 new technical documents during the year 2023, issuing 16,473 certificates of conformity for individual services, and 445 certificates of conformity for goods, in addition to the Council’s Central Inspection Laboratory conducting 497,000 laboratory tests for various products and materials. He also stated that during the year 2023, the Markets and Consumer Services Sector carried out inspections on 95,000 products in the markets, from which 2,303 goods representing 34 non-conforming products were withdrawn throughout the emirate, and it also inspected 7,364 goods via electronic platforms.

In detailing the most important achievements of the market and consumer services sector during the year 2023, the sector verified 14,564 legal measurement tools, to ensure the credibility of the measurement results and enhance consumer confidence in the integrity of the markets in the emirate, as the conformity rate reached 99% on these tools.

The conformity rate of pre-packaged containers with mandatory requirements and requirements reached 98% after checking 56,062 packages representing about 1,741 products in the markets and at major suppliers and factories, and the total conformity rate of restricted products reached 90% after inspecting 85,630 products.

In the field of scientific and industrial metrology, the Emirates Institute of Metrology issued 566 calibration certificates, conducted 106 standard and inter-rater comparisons, implemented 14 training programs, and provided advisory services, including 24 advisory reports.

Abdullah Al-Yazidi said: “One of the important strategic projects of the Council is the partnership with the private sector, including the strategic partner, G42 Healthcare Company, in various fields, with which the Council cooperated in completing the trial operation phase of the Monitoring and Reference Analysis Laboratory – Rased, which is one of the information and resource centers related to “By investigating and early detection of potential risks, it is a strategic project that provides early warning by subjecting the examination results to advanced data analysis based on prediction models and artificial intelligence, to combat any emerging threat in the security, health and environmental axes.”

Al-Yazidi pointed out that the Council signed a number of memorandums of understanding and agreements with strategic partners from the government and private sectors, in addition to participating in many local and international exhibitions, conferences and meetings, and adopting a number of technical and professional guides and requirements.

He said: “We in the Council are committed to ensuring quality infrastructure standards by preparing guides and requirements that support legislative and regulatory bodies, and we are committed to our role in ensuring the safety of products traded in the markets of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by monitoring them and ensuring their conformity with their technical specifications and regulations, and we are working to enhance quality.” Conformity in the emirate and increased consumer satisfaction.”