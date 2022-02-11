The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi has ordered the detention of a British suspect, pending investigations into the assault on an Irish woman, as well as threatening to publish her private photos on social media.

In the details of the incident, the victim submitted a report stating that she was beaten by the accused without justification, which caused her injuries in different parts of her body, in addition to threatening her if she made any reaction, report or complaint, he would publish her own photos through the means of communication, This is due to previous disagreements.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution indicated that the medical report of the victim showed the presence of bruises and swellings in parts of her body, and by arresting the accused, he denied the accusation, contrary to the statements and evidence contained in the communication, and the statement of the security guard present at the scene of the incident.



