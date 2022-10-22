The Public Prosecution Office in Abu Dhabi has started investigation procedures with a British accused, against whom an international arrest warrant was issued, based on an extradition request from the competent French authorities, accusing him of money laundering crimes.

The Public Prosecution took legal measures against the accused after his arrest in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in accordance with the International Red Notice issued according to the request of the French authorities, and the letter addressed by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), regarding the arrest of the accused for investigation into the accusations against him of committing a money laundering crime.