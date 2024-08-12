The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center warned of seven symptoms of dengue fever, some or all of which may be experienced by the infected person, pointing out the importance of knowing its symptoms for early detection and receiving the necessary correct care, especially since it is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes and causes a severe illness similar to influenza.

In detail, dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which lives in urban areas and often breeds in containers. Unlike other mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti feeds during the day, and its peak biting period is early in the morning and in the evening before dusk. The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center explained that the symptoms of dengue fever include severe headache, high temperatures (up to 40 degrees Celsius), joint and muscle pain, pain behind the eyes, vomiting and nausea, a rash, in addition to slight bleeding (in the nose and gums).

Internal medicine doctors Medhat Allam, Nevin Shawky, and Walaa Zaher warned that dengue fever is a viral infection transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The virus is transmitted when this mosquito bites an infected person and then bites an uninfected person, and the virus is transmitted to the bloodstream. The virus cannot spread directly from one person to another. They pointed out that the people most susceptible to severe dengue fever symptoms are those who have previously been infected, people with immunodeficiency, pregnant women, and infants.

They pointed out that there is no specific medicine to treat those infected with dengue fever, so prevention is the most important step to follow. However, it is recommended that when infected with dengue fever, one should rest, drink fluids, take painkillers, and avoid blood thinners such as aspirin, in addition to avoiding exposure to mosquito bites. They stressed the need to seek medical care immediately upon the appearance of any symptoms of the disease.

It is worth noting that statistical reports issued by the World Health Organization in January 2024 showed that dengue fever has become a growing public health concern, with about four billion people in 130 countries identified as at risk of infection. Since the beginning of 2023, the world has been facing an escalation in dengue cases and deaths reported in endemic areas, with additional spread to areas that were previously dengue-free. More than five million dengue cases and more than five thousand dengue-related deaths have been recorded in all six WHO regions.

Prevention

The Awareness Center at the Emirates Health Services Corporation confirmed that preventing dengue fever requires eliminating places where mosquitoes gather, including water basins, whether inside or outside the home, covering, emptying and cleaning all water tanks and basins weekly, including water in home vases (plant pots), using insect repellent skin creams inside and outside the home, covering the body with long-sleeved clothing, checking the integrity of window screens and their freedom from holes that may allow insects to enter, in addition to using insecticides when the disease spreads.