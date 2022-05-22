The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health has identified five cases through which monkeypox virus can be transmitted between people, and seven symptoms of infection, which usually last between two and four weeks, and disappear on their own without treatment. To family members, warning that children can be more likely to develop severe symptoms than adolescents and adults.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health confirmed that the monkeypox virus is not usually considered highly contagious, because it requires close physical contact with an infectious person to spread among people, so the risks of this disease to the general public are considered low, noting that the World Health Organization responds to this outbreak as a priority. high to avoid further spread; The cases we see currently are not typical of an outbreak of monkeypox.

The center explained that monkeypox can be transmitted to people when they come into physical contact with an infected animal, while the risk of infection with the virus from animals can be reduced by avoiding unprotected contact with wild animals, especially those who are sick or dead, “including meat and blood.” Thoroughly cook any foods containing meat or animal parts before eating them.

The center warned that people infected with monkeypox are contagious, as they show symptoms for a period ranging between two and four weeks, noting that transmission of the virus between people can occur through close physical contact with a person showing symptoms, which include rashes, pus or blood. Skin peels, as well as the use of virus-contaminated clothing, bedding, towels, and eating utensils from contact with an infected person.

The reasons for transmission of infection from a pregnant woman to the fetus include the placenta, or from an infected parent to a child during or after childbirth through skin contact, in addition to transmission through mouth sores, where the virus can spread through saliva, pointing out that people most susceptible to infection Infected people are those who come into close contact with an infectious person, including health workers, family members and spouses, while it is uncertain whether people without symptoms can spread the disease.

The center pointed out that the symptoms of monkeypox usually include fever, severe headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, rashes or lesions, as the rash usually begins within one to three days of the onset of fever, and can be flat or slightly raised, filled with a clear fluid or yellowish, then it can crust, dry and fall off. The number of lesions on one person can range from a few to several thousand. The rash tends to focus on the face, palms of the hands and soles of the feet, and it can also be found in the mouth, genitals and eyes.

The center pointed out that the symptoms usually last between two and four weeks and disappear on their own without treatment, stressing the importance of referring to the doctor in case of suspicion of symptoms that may be monkeypox, and to seek advice from the health care provider or in the event of close contact with a person suspected of being infected. smallpox monkeys; Regarding the possibility of the death of people with monkeypox, the center confirmed that in most cases, the symptoms of monkeypox disappear on their own within a few weeks, but for some individuals, their infection can lead to medical complications up to death, and newborns, children and people with a deficiency may be exposed. Immunity underlying risk of developing more serious symptoms and death from monkeypox.

He explained that complications from severe cases of monkeypox include skin infections, pneumonia, confusion and eye infections that can lead to vision loss, and that about 3 to 6% of reported cases led to death in recently endemic countries, mostly in children. Or people who may have other health conditions, and it is important to note that this may be exaggerated, as surveillance in endemic countries is limited.

For its part, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health called on all health facilities operating in the emirate to investigate monkeypox disease, and to report any suspected, potential or confirmed case through the electronic reporting system for communicable diseases, noting that this procedure comes in The framework of its measures aimed at combating communicable diseases and limiting their spread, to protect society and preserve public health.

She stressed that early detection of monkeypox virus and combating the spread of infection is one of the effective ways to reduce infection and prevent disease, noting that it is constantly coordinating with the health authorities in the country to implement all strict preventive measures with regard to infectious diseases to preserve the public health of members of society.

It is worth noting that the name monkeypox was given to this disease because it was first identified in colonies of monkeys preserved for research in 1958, and was only discovered later in humans in 1970.

protection

The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health confirmed the possibility of reducing the risk of monkeypox infection, by limiting contact with people who were suspected or confirmed to have monkeypox, and if physical contact with an infected person “a health worker or a housing partner” is required, the infected person must isolate himself. Covering any skin lesion if possible, wearing a medical mask, avoiding skin-to-skin contact as much as possible, using disposable gloves, and not handling or touching the personal items of the injured person.

The center called for cleaning hands regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after touching the infected person or other surfaces they touched, washing the person’s clothes and belongings with warm water and detergents, sterilizing contaminated surfaces, and appropriately disposing of contaminated waste.

• 4 weeks incubation period for monkeypox virus.



