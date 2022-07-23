The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health confirmed that the conditions for obtaining a certificate of end of home isolation require obtaining two consecutive positive results, 24 hours apart, and if the injured person is 50 years old or more, he must go to the approved assessment centers to complete the medical assessment and the procedures for safe isolation, pointing out. Compliance with these procedures is a condition for obtaining a certificate of termination of domestic isolation.

The center also issued a reminder of the procedures that must be followed when obtaining a positive examination result or contacting a case infected with Covid-19, indicating the need to re-examine within 24 hours of the first result to confirm the infection, and in the event of obtaining a second positive result, the patient must be isolated for 10 days, while Cancellation of isolation requires obtaining two negative results, at least 24 hours apart, or completing the isolation period with no symptoms in the last 3 days, noting that this reminder comes within the framework of ensuring the health and safety of all members of society.

The center divided those who received a positive Covid-19 examination result into two categories, the first is the high-risk category, which includes people 50 years of age and over who have severe symptoms or suffer from chronic diseases, and pregnant women, indicating that the infected person from this category must go to one of the centers. The COVID-19 evaluation, approved for medical evaluation and completion of isolation procedures, as soon as one positive result is obtained, noting that the approved evaluation centers are located in the wedding hall “in the Mushrif area in Abu Dhabi city, Madinat Zayed Center” for “workers category”, and in Al Ain city at the Al Ain Convention Center Gate 7, Madinat Zayed Center in Al Dhafra, and assessment centers in Al Dhafra Hospitals.

The center indicated that the second category is intended for people with mild to moderate symptoms and who do not suffer from chronic diseases, and in this case they must re-examine any health facility in the emirate and adhere to home isolation until the result of the second examination appears, and in the event that the second result appears positive, they must adhere to They will be isolated for 10 days, and they will be contacted by the virtual assessment team to complete the isolation procedures.

The center pointed out that if a person obtains a negative test result after the first positive result, he is obligated to perform a second PCR smear to confirm the result by obtaining a second negative result 24 hours apart from the first result.

The center explained that those in contact with a person infected with Covid-19 disease must conduct an examination on the first day and the seventh day or when symptoms appear, even if the result of the sample on the first day is negative, and in the event of obtaining a negative sample, they are allowed to continue their normal activities while continuing to follow preventive measures, And if the result is positive, they must follow the procedures for those infected with “Corona”

The center confirmed that ending the isolation of a person infected with Covid-19 requires obtaining two negative results, at least 24 hours apart, or completing the isolation period of 10 days with no symptoms in the last 3 days of isolation, stressing that in the event of any severe symptoms such as shortness of breath, they can For the patient to go directly to the nearest emergency center.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

