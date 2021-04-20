Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Shatha Al-Ghazali, Head of the Conference and Training Programs Department, and Director of the Quarantine and Home Quarantine Program at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, emphasized that social responsibility rests with everyone, and the greater responsibility is on the shoulders of healthy and vaccinated people not to underestimate the seriousness of the “Covid-19” virus, and that They are not a reason to transfer it.

She said: Members of the UAE community enjoy family bonding and love for family gatherings, since the beginning of the pandemic last year, and the adoption of precautionary measures to limit the spread of infection, members of society have been affected by a new reality that imposes separation and wearing masks, a reality that confirms the need to adhere to the protection of the individual and his family, especially the elderly who have proven Studies that they are among the groups most vulnerable to complications from disease and death in the event of infection ».

She added: “The precautionary measures focused on the elderly, the pool of the home, senior citizens, understanding the family and community heritage. Everyone must join hands to protect them from disease. We saw warnings directed to this group to leave the house and stay away from crowded places in order to ensure their safety, and we saw the commitment from them in a way. It is clear and tangible, but this is not and will not be sufficient in the event that the rest of the community does not adhere to all precautionary measures, in order to avoid transmitting the infection to the home and to the elderly.

Dr. Shatha Al-Ghazali pointed out that the solidarity of family members in crises, and this is what has already been done, contributed to avoiding the infection of the elderly with the virus, because of the children’s interest in parents to meet their needs, and to avoid leaving the house for their safety, and to avoid exposure to the emerging corona virus. Noting that it was noted that parents’ cooperation was observed in following up the elderly’s health in terms of following the necessary treatments and appointments, as different generations have used telemedicine applications more frequently, which reduced the risk of infecting the elderly.

She indicated the need to follow a healthy lifestyle that supports self-immunity, by making sure that the individual gets a balanced diet, practices physical activity on a daily basis, and takes an adequate amount of sleep, but the pandemic and procedures may sometimes pose a psychological burden on the elderly. One of the issues that officials have not overlooked, as several initiatives have been launched that specifically target the elderly, such as the psychological support line, such as the initiative that was launched in partnership between the Department of Community Development, the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. Not to mention the synergy of parents and children, as some families have devised a visitation system at a certain time coinciding with the time of periodic examinations in a way that reduces the burden of distancing for the elderly, as we have seen many families who employ various electronic means of communication to communicate with the elderly and involve them in their simple diaries. Such societal behavior had a good effect on relieving the elderly and preserving their safety.

And she stressed that the general precautionary measures have not changed from what they have been in since the beginning of the pandemic, such as washing hands, physical distancing, and wearing a muzzle, and adding to them at the beginning of the year the vaccine, which encourages the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center and the Department of Health Abu Dhabi on an ongoing basis members of the community to receive the vaccine to protect The individual and the elderly as well. Referring to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center initiative “We will reach you wherever you are”, which aims to reach the largest segment of senior citizens and residents to provide them with vaccinations in the comfort of their homes, and which is met with approval from the highly cooperative community.

Dr. Shatha Al-Ghazali stressed that social responsibility begins with the individual being responsible for his personal commitment to the precautionary measures, and for obtaining the vaccine that the state provides to all, and it should be noted that receiving the vaccine does not mean giving up the precautionary measures, but rather protecting the individual from exposure to complications in the event of infection.