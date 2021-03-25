The Head of the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, directed to intensify the “Choose Vaccination” campaign targeting the elderly citizens and residents, which focuses on communication and access to every person of this category and providing examination and vaccination in their homes.

This initiative was called “We Reach You Wherever You Are” … and that is within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness and directives to provide all capabilities to preserve the health of all members of society in the face of the Covid 19 virus.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center launched the initiative “We will reach you wherever you are” in cooperation with the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs and the Councils Affairs Office in the Crown Prince’s Court, Sehha Company, the Family Development Foundation and Abu Dhabi Media in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi … in line with the current situation to preserve the health and safety of the elderly. In the coming period, focus on vaccinating the largest number of these groups.

This initiative aims to vaccinate elderly citizens and residents and raise health awareness about the importance of vaccination and raise awareness regarding the continued commitment to implementing preventive measures for caregivers of the elderly group, especially those who are not eligible for vaccination.

The Director General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Matar Al-Nuaimi, emphasized that serving the elderly is a national duty that enjoys all appreciation and attention from the wise leadership at all times, especially in light of this exceptional situation.

Through this initiative, the center seeks to ensure that all eligible elderly people get vaccinated and prevented from complications of the disease and reduce the burden of going to health centers to get vaccinated by the target group.

Medical staff and public health professionals have been dedicated to enhancing the possibility of motivation and access for the elderly through home services.





