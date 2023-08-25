The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health called on parents to instruct their children to start gradually returning to regular sleeping habits according to study schedules, in order to ensure that children get enough sleep of at least 8 hours, so that they can prepare for a school day full of activity and vitality. In addition to the importance of psychological preparation for a positive study experience, preparing the student for the new academic year, and talking with him about his concerns and ways to seek help.

The center, which directed a number of tips and instructions to parents, with the students’ return to school, stressed the need to prepare healthy meals rich in vitamins for children in the classroom, providing the student with energy during the school day, pointing to the importance of breakfast in particular, which is preferably containing fruits and vegetables. And foods rich in fiber, in addition to motivating and reminding students of the need to drink sufficient amounts of water to reduce the risk of dehydration.

The center explained the need to choose a backpack suitable for the age and height of the student, alerting parents to the importance of adhering to road safety rules and paying attention to pedestrian movement and student crossing areas, especially during boarding and disembarking from school buses, in addition to the need to use child seats and seat belts in vehicles.

The center called on parents to ensure that the school nurse is aware of any chronic disease or allergy that the student has, in order to ensure his safety while he is in school.

Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, said: “School health is an important priority for the center, as we continue to be keen on the health and safety of our children, especially in light of the return to school, and therefore we would like to remind parents of the importance of taking the necessary measures so that their children enjoy health and safety and return to school with vigor and vitality, which will reflect positively on their academic achievement.