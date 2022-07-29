The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the health care sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced the start of providing vaccination services for Covid-19 and examination of the “PCR” in the pharmacies of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where the public will be able to obtain vaccinations and examination through a number of pharmacies in the emirate, as of From today, July 29, she pointed out that pharmacies will provide free vaccination services for those over 18 years of age who are eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as nasal swab examination services (PCR) for a fee of 40 dirhams.

The department stressed that this step aims to enhance community health by ensuring the availability of preventive vaccination services in an environment characterized by privacy and comfort in line with international protocols and standards. As a first stage, the public will be able to conduct a nasal swab (PCR) examination and obtain doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for those who are eligible, provided that the program is expanded to include other vaccines such as the seasonal flu vaccine and travel vaccines.

Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, said: “Under wise leadership with an exceptional vision, the health sector continues to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position at the forefront of cities in the world in dealing with the pandemic and maintaining the health and safety of society. With the provision of vaccinations and a nasal swab examination (PCR) through In pharmacies, we will open a new door to make it easier for members of society to conduct a nasal swab examination and obtain vaccinations, which is an important means among the most prominent safety measures taken by Abu Dhabi, especially in its leadership confrontation with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Al Kaabi added: “We look forward to continuing to raise the number of pharmacies that provide these services to ensure their contribution to enriching the national vaccination efforts and supporting the emirate’s distinguished efforts to address the pandemic, in addition to adding other vaccinations that can be obtained in pharmacies in a manner that enhances the safety of individuals and facilitates their access to services.”

The department has trained pharmacists to be able to serve members of the community, after successfully passing the courses approved by the department and ensuring their efficiency in a practical way so that the authority to give vaccinations is added to their license based on the requirements and standards of the vaccination program for pharmacists issued by the department. The department provides a list of pharmacies licensed to provide the service via (www.doh.gov.ae/ar/Abu-Dhabi-pharmacies).

The Department called on pharmacies wishing to provide the vaccination service and the nasal swab examination (PCR) to submit a request to add a service on the Tamm platform.

The UAE maintains its lead globally in the rate of vaccination against the Covid-19 virus, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 100%, while the percentage of recipients of two vaccine doses was 98.1% of the total population.



