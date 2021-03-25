Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

Captain Muhammad Jumaa Al Shamsi, CEO of “Abu Dhabi Ports” and Chairman of the Steering Operations Committee of the “Coalition of Hope”, revealed that the UAE has so far contributed to the delivery of about 20 million doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine to 26 countries around the world.

He added that the Abu Dhabi-led Al-Amal Coalition is working to develop its capabilities to deliver 18 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021, by developing Abu Dhabi Ports specializing in ultra-cold storage and transportation methods.

This came in the virtual introductory session yesterday, ahead of the World Summit on Immunization and Logistics, to be held on March 29-30 in Abu Dhabi, under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the presence of a group of prominent global speakers, including the Director General of the World Health Organization, and the CEO For the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and UNICEF Executive Director.

The summit will receive more than 1,000 senior decision-makers, government officials, health care sector stakeholders, non-governmental organizations and prominent academics to discuss the logistical challenges associated with transporting and distributing the vaccine and finding solutions to achieve universal distribution to all parts of the world.

Captain Muhammad Jumaa Al Shamsi stressed that the epidemic needs global efforts to find a global solution, and despite the isolation of the population in an attempt to overcome the virus, there is a need for cooperation to find a solution to distribute the vaccine. He pointed out that the mission of the “coalition of hope” is to provide the world with a complete and comprehensive solution through a joint partnership to distribute vaccines worldwide.

Abu Dhabi, with its strategic location and resources, will be the gateway to respond to the needs of the world, he said. Abu Dhabi is characterized by several characteristics that contribute to this, the most important of which are its strategic geographic location, infrastructure, technology, its partnerships and its good relationship with everyone. Just as three billion people live around us, reaching them requires 6 hours of flying. .

commitment

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the health sector in the UAE, Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, said: “The UAE is committed to being at the forefront of countries responding to the challenges of the (Covid-19) virus, by following structured approaches, the most important of which is the approach. The Emirates in the examinations through which routine examinations are conducted for all members of society, including those who do not suffer from any symptoms, in addition to examining the injured or those in contact.

She indicated that the UAE is leading many tasks in order to combat “Covid-19”, including conducting 36 million examinations. The UAE also participated in multiple clinical trials for vaccines in the third phase: Sinopharm and Sputnik experiments, and the UAE is considered to be the second highest vaccination rate. 7.6 million doses have been given so far.

She emphasized that the “coalition of hope” is a major contributor to the UAE being at the forefront of countries distributing the vaccine, especially with the aim of expanding its scope of work to include all countries that need a vaccine.

Participants in the virtual introductory session yesterday (Al-Ittihad)

ready

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President, Sales and Shipping, Etihad Aviation Group, confirmed full readiness to distribute the vaccine, as Abu Dhabi possesses the know-how and sufficient experience to carry out this task through the availability of sufficient facilities for transportation from + 25 ° C to -80 ° C. It also enables the partnership with SkyCell. Overcoming local deficiencies in vaccine storage, and adhering to all international standards and best practices in distribution operations.

He pointed out that the partnership with SkyCell allows to overcome local deficiencies in vaccine storage while adhering to all international standards and best practices in this field. Noting the formation of a working group dedicated to overseeing the distribution of the vaccine.

He pointed out that last year, personal protective equipment and health supplies were transported on a large scale, which proves the ability of Abu Dhabi, and so far, 12 million vaccine doses have been transferred since last November, mainly concentrated from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways owns a large fleet of aircraft, “wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, passenger planes, 5 specialized Boeing 777 cargo planes”, which give the ability to transport vaccines to any country in the world.

He stressed the group’s full readiness and readiness to distribute vaccines.

Rashid Saif Al Qubaisi – CEO – «Rafid», stressed during his intervention on the cooperation and continuous work with health care partners to provide all the requirements of the «coalition of hope» to contribute to facilitate their mission around the world.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Head of the Digital Sector at “Abu Dhabi Ports” and CEO of “Al Maqta Gate”, explained the importance of the availability of advanced technology for transferring the vaccine, as Abu Dhabi has the advanced digital infrastructure to do this task perfectly. Pointing out that the followed program «mUnity» provides and tracks the sources of the vaccine, its storage, shipment and distribution, and provides comprehensive visibility about the safety of the vaccine, while ensuring speed.

Response effectiveness

Dr. Omar Najm, Director of the Executive Office at the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, said that Abu Dhabi ranked tenth in the effectiveness of the response, indicating that the infrastructure and development of transportation is a major contributor to the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

He added: “About 4 billion people need vaccination around the world, at two doses for each member of the population, meaning 8 billion doses of vaccine are needed to end the pandemic, and thus it is considered the largest air freight mission so far, due to the need for manufacturing, distribution and storage in specific temperatures and climatic conditions. ».

He added, “There are international and regional challenges as a result of the pandemic, and there are 19 countries out of 22 that have distributed vaccines in the region,” pointing out that 90% of the currently existing vaccines are in two doses.

“The presence of modern technology helps to overcome any potential challenges that the supply chain may face, as the supply chain goes through several stages from producing the vaccine to delivering it to patients,” he added, noting that those stages may face challenges such as the wrong temperature, wasting the vaccine, or losing any External cause and other interference.

He pointed out that the role of the “coalition of hope” is to secure the safety of this chain by applying innovative technologies that provide relevant information to track the supply chain process and assist decision-makers to refer to the data provided during their decision-making on the vaccine, indicating that the summit will discuss international and regional cooperation in the organization. And the vision of providing vaccines equally is highly effective for countries and individuals.