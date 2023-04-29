The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has warned community members against falling victim to electronic fraud, as a result of being drawn into new methods of seizing money, by promoting quick profits, and obtaining attractive returns and valuable prizes contrary to the truth, through misleading advertisements using the information network or an information technology means.

And she appealed to users of social networking sites and the information network not to deal with unlicensed or fictitious parties, which use fraudulent methods, through advertising and marketing through multiple networks, to attract victims and persuade them to send their money to obtain rewarding financial benefits and imaginary profits in record times.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi urged community members to ensure that these entities obtain the necessary licenses to conduct financial activities from the competent authorities in the country before dealing with them.

She explained that electronic fraud is a crime punishable by law, and places its perpetrators under legal accountability, as he is punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year, and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams and not more than one million dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever appropriates for himself or herself To others without right over a movable property or a benefit or a bond or the signature of this bond, by using any of the fraudulent methods, or by adopting a false name or impersonating an incorrect capacity through the information network, electronic information system or any information technology means.