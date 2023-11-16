The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi began taking legal measures against a mother and her son, after a video clip was circulated on social media platforms, containing false information regarding the eviction of a property, which came in implementation of a judicial ruling issued by the Abu Dhabi courts in accordance with established legal procedures.

The Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi explained that the video circulated included the son’s claim that his mother was forced to leave the house by his father’s siblings, while investigations showed that there was a lawsuit filed by the heirs (the son’s father and his siblings), requesting the eviction of the property, and the court ruled to vacate the property and hand it over to the plaintiffs. Free of persons and concerns, the ruling was upheld before the Court of Appeal.

She added that it was found that there was a personal status case in which a ruling was issued obligating the father to support his son in the amount of 2,500 dirhams per month, and to impose a nursery housing rent of 30 thousand dirhams annually, starting from the date of the defendant’s departure from the nursery residence.

The Public Prosecution called for the necessity of ensuring accuracy and credibility before broadcasting or circulating clips on social media sites, and not to republish or circulate without verifying the information from its official sources, in order to avoid legal accountability.

The Abu Dhabi Prosecution confirmed that these actions are considered a crime punishable by law, whether related to spreading, re-publishing or circulating rumors and false news, in accordance with Article 52 of Federal Decree Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes, which stipulates that: Anyone who uses the information network or any means of information technology to broadcast, publish, republish, circulate or recirculate false news or data or false or malicious reports or rumours, or Misleading or false