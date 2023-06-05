The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution has begun taking legal measures against an Arab woman accused of stirring up public opinion and attacking privacy using the information network, by verbally assaulting a person participating in the book fair event that was held in the country during the last period, during a live video broadcast on the platform. For social contact without the consent of the victim.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution had taken the necessary measures in the incident circulated on social media, which showed the verbal assault by the accused, and blamed the attacker for being present in public events, due to a previous ruling against him in a case outside the country.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution confirmed that the law in the UAE guarantees the rights of all individuals, and does not accept prejudice or infringement in any way on others or transgression against their rights, or any attempts to disturb public order, in light of adherence to the rule of law and the achievement of justice.

And she indicated that Article 44 of Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes stipulates that a person shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than (6) months and a fine of no less than (150,000) one hundred and fifty thousand dirhams and no more than one hundred and fifty thousand dirhams. (500,000) five hundred thousand dirhams, or either of these two penalties, whoever uses a computer network, electronic information system, or any information technology means, with the intent of attacking a person’s privacy or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without consent and in other than authorized cases. Legally, by one of the following methods: eavesdropping, interception, recording, transmitting, broadcasting, or disclosing conversations, communications, or audio or visual materials, or taking pictures of others in any public or private place, or preparing electronic images, transferring, exposing, copying, or Keep it.

