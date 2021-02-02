Guara Barry (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Association of Jiu-Jitsu Professionals continued to achieve successive successes, breaking records in organizing major events, thus strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the largest developer of jujitsu in the world.

Just as the Association took the lead in organizing the largest sporting event in the world in 2020 in which 1,096 athletes participated, the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Championship in Rio de Janeiro early last December, the Abu Dhabi Association of Jiu-Jitsu Professionals returned again to achieve a new achievement that represents an added value as the largest sporting event in martial arts For the year 2021 until now, the World Jiu-Jitsu League in the Brazilian city of Guara Bari, which concluded its competitions late yesterday evening, with the participation of 835 players from 8 countries, in a new announcement to challenge and defeat the “Covid 19” virus. The organizing committee of the tournament was keen to apply the approved medical protocol with utmost precision, and to oblige all participants with all its controls, to come out with the two-day event in the best way.

Bari’s neighborhood tour in the World League is gaining great value as it is the only activity in the world for jujitsu sport since the beginning of 2021, and the only activity of the game in Brazil, which has more than two million and 500 thousand registered players in jujitsu, and it has witnessed great enthusiastic fights among a large number Of the ranked players in the world.

The tournament witnessed the distribution of 161 gold medals to the first-place winners, 147 silver medals for the second-place holders, and 117 bronze medals for the third-place holders, while the GF Team Academy won the best prize during this round of the League’s International League.

Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the UAE and Asian Federations, First Vice President of the International Federation praised the great success of the tournament, noting that it was the only outlet for the world’s players, especially in Brazil, to attract their energy and provide the best competitive environment for them, taking into account the application of precautionary measures with the utmost precision, and we will not forget the role of the local organizing partners. And the support of officials in Brazil, led by Fernanda Zola, the black belt owner, who had previously won the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jujitsu gold medal in 2012, weighing 72 kg.

Al-Hashemi said: “The UAE has been used to presenting new developments to the world in jujitsu and mixed martial arts, and the successes achieved by the Guara Bari Championship, which were recognized by all, a new certificate of success that strengthens our distinguished career in spreading the game, making heroes, and organizing major international events professionally. Especially since organizing any sporting event at this time represents a great challenge, and we accept challenges, and always strive to transform them into opportunities for success. The Abu Dhabi Association of Jujitsu Professionals is credited with its international agenda, which includes more than 80 tournaments in various continents of the world this season.

He added: “The Guara Bari tour witnessed the participation of 170 black belt players, a large percentage that reflects the strength of competition for the first places, confirms the confidence of the players classified in the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu Jitsu League, and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as the largest developer of the game in the world, as its role is not limited to Spreading the game, developing its programs, and organizing tournaments, but it extends to empower its champions and obtain international recognition from international organizations to participate in major events, as well as to make continuous updates on the arbitration laws in it in a way that contributes to achieving the greatest protection of players, and raising rates of suspense and excitement in fights, And achieving arbitral justice using the latest technology, while establishing the values ​​of this sport among all its practitioners in the world, most notably discipline, respect for competitors, self-confidence, patience and endurance.