The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance obligated a contractor to return 170,000 dirhams to a villa owner who had given them to him as a personal loan while he was carrying out construction work for her residential villa.

The details of the case are related to the plaintiff’s filing a lawsuit in which the building contractor (the defendant) demands that a building contractor (the defendant) pay her 170,000 dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the amount was loaned to the defendant personally during his construction work in a villa owned by her. Pictures of text correspondence were attached. Between them on the social networking program “WhatsApp”, while the defendant confirmed that the amount is related to a contracting contract concluded between him and the plaintiff to build a residential villa.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff confirmed that she had a witness that the defendant had received 100,000 dirhams from it, and a copy was attached to prove that the defendant had received 50,000 dirhams, in addition to documents showing that she had transferred 20 thousand dirhams to his personal account, indicating that these sums were a way. The loan, and it has nothing to do with the contracting contract concluded between the two parties, pointing out that the defendant has received all his rights in the villa contracting contract with a value of two million dirhams, and he signed receiving his full rights.

The court directed the plaintiff to take the complementary oath, and he took her oath, and the court indicated that it is proven in the papers that the plaintiff loaned the defendant 170 thousand dirhams, and provided pictures of telephone correspondence between them. The court also found that the two parties before the Conciliation and Reconciliation Center requested a term of settlement, and the defendant decided before the Center that he would He obtains a sum of money, and pays the complainant her money, what is considered his companion to the validity of what the plaintiff claims, and the court has decided to oblige the defendant to pay the complainant 170 thousand dirhams, along with the fees.





