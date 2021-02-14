The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance obligated a contractor to return 170,000 dirhams to a woman who had given him a personal loan while he was carrying out construction work for her residential villa.

The details of the case refer to the plaintiff’s filing a lawsuit, in which she demands a building contractor (the defendant) to pay her 170,000 dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that she loaned him the amount personally while he was carrying out construction work in a villa owned by her, and I attached copies of text correspondence between them. On the social networking program “Whatsapp”.

The defendant stated that the amount is related to a contracting contract concluded between him and the plaintiff to build a residential villa.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff confirmed that she had a witness that the defendant had received 100,000 dirhams from it, and a copy was attached to prove that he had received 50,000 dirhams, in addition to documents indicating that she had transferred 20 thousand dirhams to his personal account, indicating that the amount was as a loan, not for him Relationship to the contracting contract concluded between the two parties.

She added that the defendant received all his rights in the contracting contract for the villa, valued at two million dirhams, and signed on receiving the agreed amount in full.

The court directed the plaintiff to take the complementary oath, and swore her, and the court indicated that it is proven in the papers that the plaintiff loaned the defendant 170 thousand dirhams, and provided pictures of telephone correspondence between them, and the court also found that the two parties before the Conciliation and Reconciliation Center requested a time-out for settlement, and the defendant decided before the Center that he would obtain An amount of money, and her money is paid to the complainant, which is evidence of the validity of what she claims, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the complainant 170 thousand dirhams, along with the fees.





