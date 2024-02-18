

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Al Jazeera completed the signing of Serbian Nikola Vukic (19 years old) and Swedish Johan Bangsbo (21 years old).

Nikola Vukic is good at playing offensive roles in the midfield, as one of the distinguished playmakers, while Bangspo represents an addition to the defence, with the moves of “Abu Dhabi Pride” to strengthen its ranks before the winter transfer window closes, and to restore balance to the team under the leadership of the new Romanian coach, Mirel Radoi.

