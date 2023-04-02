Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Al-Jazira imposed the advantage of the numbers in front of Al-Wasl, when he dealt him a “painful blow”, in the ambition to compete for the “ADNOC Professional League” title, by defeating him 2-1, in an exciting match, within the “21st round” in which “Abu Dhabi Pride” turned the tables on The competitor is in his Zabeel stadium, through the statistics that were in his favor on the individual and collective aspects.

Al-Jazira achieved victory No. 18 during the 28 matches it collected against Al-Wasl in the “Professional League”, to equal Al-Ain as the team that scored the most victories over the “Emperor” in the Professional League, and it also became the team that scored the most goals in the Al-Wasl net with 60 goals, and it also ended the series The “Panthers” went from 9 matches without losing, to be defeated in the “tenth station”.

Ali Mabkhout strengthened his score as the historical scorer specialized in visiting the “Leopards” net by reaching “Goal 12”, which he also celebrated by scoring the “200th goal” in the league, while Moroccan Ashraf Ben Sharqi, who signed the winning goal, raised his score to 5 goals this season. , including 3 goals against Al Wasl specifically, and it was remarkable that he scored the goal with a header, to be the only “second vertical” scored by Al Jazira in this way, to be the least of the “Dora” teams this season.

Despite the early kick-off with a goal scored by Ali Saleh for Al Wasl after only 56 seconds had passed, becoming the second fastest goal in the tournament this season, Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser’s method proved effective over the 90 minutes during which Argentine Juan Pizzi, Al Wasl coach, stood unable to find solutions. Where the Al Jazira possession rate reached 68% compared to 32% for Al Wasl, and its players made 606 passes, with a success rate of 89.4%, compared to 294 passes for Al Wasl, with a success rate of 75.6%.

Abdullah Ramadan, Al Jazira player, believes that the victory over Al Wasl needed to play a strong match against a team competing for the title, and said: The match is an apology to our fans for the last two matches, and our ambition is to continue moving forward in the remainder of the current season.

Ali Saleh, Al Wasl player, attributed the decline in the second half to the loss of focus that made his team concede two goals, and said: We made a good first half, and we must focus in our next match in the Cup of His Highness the President of the State in front of Al Ain, and I thank Al Wasl fans for their presence, and we look forward to compensating them in the upcoming matches.