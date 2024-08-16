Claudia (Union)

On Saturday, the main race of the third round of the Formula 2 World Championship will start in Klaipėda, Lithuania, with the participation of 18 boats led by the Abu Dhabi team, the title holder, with the participation of its stars Rashid Al Qamzi, captain of the boat “Abu Dhabi 1”, and Mansour Al Mansouri, captain of the boat “Abu Dhabi 36”, as well as with the strong presence of a group of the best competitors in the competition.

Rashid Al Qamzi enters with a deserved lead, as he currently leads the general standings with 25 points, followed by his closest competitor, the Lithuanian Edrigas Ryabko, the home team with 24 points, in second place in the general standings. Al Qamzi is trying to move further away from the lead at the end of the main race, and advance in the general standings table.

Rashid Al Qamzi currently has the best records among all the participants, as he has 4 titles in his participation in the competition, the last of which was last season, while Mansour Al Mansouri aspires to advance further in the overall standings, as he is in fourth place, with 15 points.

The last round of the championship, which was held in Norway, saw the team take first and second place in the race, thus making up for the poor start in the first round of the championship, which was held in the city of Brindisi in Italy.

For his part, Rashid Al Qamzi, the team’s star, revealed the team’s great readiness to take on the challenge in this round, and to continue to present his strong performances on the “Abu Dhabi 1” boat.

He said: I am ready to give my best in the competition, and try to reach the first places, and I am armed with high morale after winning the last round, and returning once again to the top of the general classification.

He added: I have participated in Lithuania more than once, and achieved advanced positions, most notably obtaining first place for the first time in the Kaunas round in the 2017 season, and I am optimistic about that in this round.