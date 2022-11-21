Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kizad Group, today signed an agreement with Total Energy to generate renewable energy distributed in the Middle East and Africa, a subsidiary of Total Energy.

The agreement aims to explore opportunities for spreading solar energy in the built assets along its industrial system, as well as achieving maximum benefit from spreading solar energy along the assets built in the Kizad Group, which currently extends over an area of ​​400 thousand square meters.

Under the agreement, Total Energy works to generate renewable energy distributed in the Middle East and Africa to develop, finance, build and operate solar plants for the benefit of dealers in the industrial and commercial sectors.

The agreement includes that the two sides employ the best expertise and technologies in the sector with the aim of conducting a set of feasibility studies for solar energy distributed in Kizad, as these studies will include the economic, commercial, regulatory and technical fields.

Muhammad Al-Khader Al-Ahmad, CEO – Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kizad Group, confirmed his keenness to “cooperate with Total Energy to fully benefit from the solar energy distributed in the Kizad Group system, improve the value we offer to our investors, and support the goals of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in particular and the UAE.” generally in the field of sustainability.

For his part, Hammadi Sy, General Manager of Total Energy for renewable energy generation distributed in the Middle East and Africa, said that the agreement is in line with Total Energy’s ambitious strategy to develop renewable energy production and provide partners with reliable clean energy solutions at an affordable cost.

He explained that the partnership with the Kizad Group and the Abu Dhabi Ports Group would be an ideal starting point for many important opportunities in the future, stressing keenness to contribute effectively to the development of renewable energy sources in the UAE.

The agreement coincides with the intensification of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to support the country’s agenda to reach zero emissions by 2050, and in this context it plans to install photovoltaic units capable of generating 5.6 gigawatts of solar energy by 2026, and is currently working on developing the largest solar power plant in the world. With a capacity of 2 gigawatts in the Al Dhafra region.

Total Energy has succeeded during the current year in generating more than 500 gigawatts through solar energy projects dedicated to businesses that it manages around the world, and has also provided its customers with solar energy panels in more than 300 projects.

The company has been active in the UAE for more than 80 years, and is currently developing solar energy projects for clients from industrial and commercial companies in the country, as part of its goals aimed at producing more energy with fewer emissions. So far, it has been able to generate more than 100 megawatts through solar energy systems distributed at companies’ sites in different parts of the country.

The industrial system of the Kizad Group extends over an area of ​​550 square kilometers, of which 100 square kilometers are designated as a free zone, and includes more than 1,750 investors. affiliate sites.