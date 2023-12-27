Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced today the signing of a final concession agreement with the Red Sea Ports Authority to develop and operate a multi-purpose terminal at the Safaga Sea Port for a period of thirty years, following the Egyptian government’s approval of the agreement, which highlights the established economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Egypt. Arabic.

The final agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Egyptian Council of Ministers in Cairo, in the presence of Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, Lt. General Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir, Egyptian Minister of Transport, Maryam Al-Kaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Egypt, and Captain Mohamed Jumaa Al-Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO. For the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, by Ahmed Al Mutawa, Regional CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Rear Admiral Osama Saleh, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority of Red Sea Ports.

The signing of the final Safaga Port agreement was made pursuant to the Law of Awarding the Commitment Contract on November 1 of this year, which represents an important step in the strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi Ports Group and the Red Sea Ports Authority.

This cooperation will see an investment worth $200 million over 3 years, with the aim of developing a modern facility within the strategic location in the Red Sea, and it will be the first port to be operated internationally to serve the Upper Egypt region.

The total investment will cover the superstructure, equipment, buildings and facilities within the concession area to create advanced facilities and advanced infrastructure. The station, which extends over an area of ​​approximately 810,000 square meters, will include a 1,000-meter-long berth.

It will handle different types of cargo, including dry bulk, liquid bulk, containerized cargo and ro-ro. This project is expected to achieve a significant economic impact by saving costs and improving efficiency for merchants and companies in the region. The station is scheduled to be operational in 2025.

Commenting on this strategic step, Captain Mohammed Jumaa Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “We are pleased to conclude the final concession agreement to develop and operate a multi-purpose terminal at Safaga Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt, and we are proud of the confidence of the Egyptian government and our partners in our capabilities and experience in developing… “Infrastructure of ports and marine terminals, enhancing the efficiency of global supply chains, creating faster trade routes, and providing various logistical solutions to our strategic trading partners.”

He added, “This important step embodies the strength of trade ties between the two brotherly countries, and the keenness of the UAE’s wise leadership to continue strengthening them, and to contribute to supporting the ambitious development plan drawn up by the Egyptian government.” He stressed that agreements like this play a pivotal role in stimulating economic development, creating job opportunities, enhancing local industries, in addition to attracting more investments. We at Abu Dhabi Ports Group look forward to working closely with our partners to make this vital project a success.”

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Ports Sector at Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s experience in developing port infrastructure and operations puts us in a unique position to benefit from those skills and knowledge to play a major role in the next stage of the development of Safaga Port. Safaga’s strategic location on the Red Sea coast allows for enhancing commercial offers, diversifying revenue sources, and contributing to achieving Egypt’s broader economic goals, paving the way for further expansion and cooperation and creating opportunities for cooperation in other sectors.”

This project is considered an important step in consolidating the bonds of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Egypt, as the UAE occupies second place as a major trading partner of the Arab Republic of Egypt in the region, while the Arab Republic of Egypt occupies fifth place as a trading partner of the UAE in non-oil trade with Arab countries.