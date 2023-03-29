Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced today the launch of a weekly shipping service that enhances commercial and logistical linkage, and facilitates trade with the two sister states of Qatar and Kuwait, in addition to allocating a free service for shipping incoming goods by means of land transport during the month of Ramadan, as the goods will be shipped via container ships between the port Khalifa and Hamad Port in Qatar and Shuwaikh and Shuaiba ports in Kuwait.

The Abu Dhabi Ports Group will allow customers to book appointments for cargo shipping services through Khalifa Port, through the advanced platform for trade and logistics services “Otlob”, developed and operated by Maqta Gateway – the digital arm of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, under the supervision of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi.





Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, Acting CEO – Maritime Sector and Seven Group, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: Based on our leading role as a global provider of transportation services and comprehensive logistical solutions, we are working in the Abu Dhabi Ports Group to harness all our capabilities and capabilities to meet the requirements of our customers and partners, as we always seek to establish partnerships. Strong trade and launch new services to develop ways of cooperation and integration and enhance trade linkage.

He added: “The launch of this new service to Qatar and Kuwait reflects our continuous and relentless endeavor to expand our services and enhance our access to all regional and global markets, in line with the aspirations and vision of our wise leadership aimed at consolidating the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leading global destination for trade and logistics services.”

It is worth noting that the launch of this new service between Khalifa Port in the UAE and Hamad Ports, Shuwaikh and Shuaiba comes immediately after the launch of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, a shipping service to ship rolled goods to the port of Shuwaikh in the State of Kuwait via Khalifa Port, as part of the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group to continue to lead the wheel. Excellence and leadership in the field of maritime and logistical services, strengthening commercial connectivity and facilitating trade movement in the region through Khalifa Port.