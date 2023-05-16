Abu Dhabi Ports handled 20 million standard containers, since the start of its operations, while it handled 3.29 million standard containers during 2022, an increase of 22% over the previous year.

It also set a record with its 10 million hour lost time injury recurrence rate.

Abu Dhabi Terminals said in a statement: Recording more than 10 million hours, the rate of recurrence of a lost time injury for time is a rarity in the field of container handling, which reflects Abu Dhabi Ports’ commitment to providing an accident-free work environment by adhering to strict policies and regulations with regard to health, safety and the environment, in addition to To continuous periodic audit and briefing sessions to raise awareness of safety standards.

Abu Dhabi Terminals has succeeded in maintaining its exceptional pace and steady growth on an annual basis since the opening of the Khalifa Port Container Terminal in 2012, which confirms its growing role as a primary hub for supply chains linking local and regional trade with global markets.

Robert Sirsima, Acting CEO of Abu Dhabi Terminals, said: “These record numbers represent a great achievement for the team, which confirms that Abu Dhabi Terminals continues to be a leading operator of the semi-automated container terminal in the world.. It is a testament to the vision, mission and values ​​of Abu Dhabi Terminals, that the investments and partnerships with Key stakeholders are constantly improving our capabilities and showing tremendous results.

He added, “We pride ourselves on our commitment to serving our customers in an efficient manner, and they all share this success with Abu Dhabi Terminals, and we will continue to strive to exceed their expectations.”

Michael Anderson, Director of Health, Safety and Environment for Abu Dhabi Terminals, said: “Abu Dhabi Terminals does not compromise on safety only. Without the outstanding teamwork and attention to detail by all employees of Abu Dhabi Terminals and partners.

Faris Al-Menhali, Director of Operations Department at Abu Dhabi Terminals, said: “The handling of 20 million TEUs shows the strong position of Abu Dhabi Terminals, given the diverse and growing trade links. We are committed to supporting the economic growth of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates and providing our customers with fast and efficient services.”