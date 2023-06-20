Under the concession agreement, Abu Dhabi Ports Group has the exclusive right to invest in the development, operation, management and maintenance of the New East Mall terminal, which will handle containers, general cargo, bulk and other cargo.

The validity of this agreement extends for thirty years from the date of signing it, with the possibility of extending it to another twenty years under the same terms and conditions.

The Abu Dhabi Ports Group will invest more than $500 million during the term of the concession agreement, with around $220 million allocated to the first phase of the project, which is expected to be completed within thirty months.

During the term of the agreement, the group will provide many digital services and technical solutions that will enhance the efficiency of the new facility, including the stages of design, implementation and operation of a unified window, software development, digital engineering, business analytics, support for digital operations, and digital transformation.

On this occasion, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said, “We will work closely with our partners in the government of the Republic of the Congo to identify areas in which our partnership can contribute to supporting their vision for the future. The concession agreement holds great potential and promise for both parties.” Especially if we consider the major role played by the port as one of the best performing ports on the west-central coast of the African continent.”

For his part, Denis Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Partnership Development between the public and private sectors in the Republic of the Congo, said, “We are pleased to cooperate with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group in this promising agreement, which represents an important step in our efforts to support the economy and achieve development in the Republic of Congo-Brazzaville.”

Nguesso added, “Through this partnership, we will benefit from the vast expertise and resources that the Abu Dhabi Ports Group possesses, which will develop our infrastructure and support our future plans. We are confident that this support will enable us to accelerate the pace of progress in vital areas such as transport, trade and logistics.” We also believe that this partnership will be a turning point for our country, and we all look forward to seeing its positive effects in the coming years.”

The city of “Point-Noire” is the main commercial center of the Republic of the Congo, and its port plays a major role in supporting the economy and growth of the Congo and the region as a whole.

The two parties look forward to this cooperation contributing to stimulating trade and improving linkage channels with the Republic of the Congo, which is currently implementing a new national development plan based on the development of a strong, diversified and comprehensive economy.

According to the statistics of the Economic Observatory (OEC), in 2021, the UAE exported a value of 503 million dirhams to the Republic of the Congo, including cars with a value of 128 million dirhams.

During the past sixteen years, the UAE’s exports to the Republic of the Congo increased, at an annual rate of 5.6 percent, from 209.3 million dirhams in 2005 to 503 million dirhams in 2021.

As for the Republic of the Congo, in 2021 it exported goods worth 6.43 billion UAE dirhams to the UAE, including refined copper products ($1.6 billion) and gold ($70.6 million).

Over the past 16 years, the Republic of the Congo’s exports to the UAE have increased at an annual rate of 30 percent, from $26 million in 2005 to $1.75 billion in 2021.