The total value of the 100 percent equity deal was $720 million, while the last 12-month institutional value of EBITDA was 4.6 times higher.

This strategic acquisition of cumulative value significantly expands the group’s global presence, placing it among the world’s leading shipping and logistics companies. The transaction will be fully funded through a new acquisition loan.

This is the third major international acquisition by the Abu Dhabi Ports Group during the current year, as it came in the wake of the acquisition of 70 percent of the shares in each of the Egyptian “Transmar” and “TCI” last September, followed by the acquisition during the month of November of a stake of 80 percent. In Dubai-based Global Feeder Shippen “GFS” company.

Founded in 1862, Noatum is active in three business sectors: logistics services, marine services, and marine terminals. It enjoys a leading position in the markets of Spain and Turkey, and a significant presence in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and the Southeast Asian region.