According to the Emirates News Agency, the project is owned by 51 percent of Abu Dhabi Ports Group and 49 percent by KMTF. The project will provide a wide range of services, including support for marine service vessels, integrated logistics services for the maritime sector, and provision of underwater services.

At a later stage, the project will provide regional transshipment services for containers, rolled goods and crude oil in the Caspian and Black Sea regions, in addition to participating in a number of specific future projects through a number of marine contracts worth more than $780 million..

The project is expected to help create new opportunities throughout the region, especially in the field of development work currently underway for fleets and facilities, and marine projects, including the project to expand the offshore Kashagan oil field, at a cost of several billion dollars..

The Abu Dhabi Ports Group and KMTF signed another seven-year agreement to provide several tankers for transporting crude oil internationally..

Under the agreement, the KMTF tankers will work with an Aframax tanker belonging to the Seven Group, with the aim of increasing the capacity so that the two parties can transport 8-10 million tons of crude oil annually, with plans to acquire more ships within near future.

The Caspian Sea region is one of the oldest oil-producing regions in the world and one of the most important sources of the global energy market.