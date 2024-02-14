“Abu Dhabi Ports” concludes two memorandums of understanding with “Gujarat” and “Rights”

Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced the signing of two strategic memorandums of understanding with the Gujarat Maritime Council and Rights Company Limited, an accredited multidisciplinary company for transportation and infrastructure services, in a qualitative step that will contribute significantly to enhancing international cooperation, supporting global trade, developing infrastructure, and contributing In economic diversification. The two memorandums of understanding include a wide range of cooperative projects, including infrastructure development, technology transfer, sustainable and green port development, maritime education and tourism, which enhances the scope of Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s business, expands its geographical presence in strategic areas, and consolidates Its leadership in the business sector.

The MoU with the Gujarat Maritime Board aims to enhance collaboration across a wide range of initiatives in the port and maritime sector. Among its basic provisions is supporting the ambition of both parties to achieve a major step towards infrastructure development through the construction of new ports and the expansion and modernization of current port facilities. The memorandum also includes setting a joint vision for technology transfer and developing sustainable and green ports, including the use of renewable energy, waste management, and emissions reduction, in line with global environmental care standards.

The terms of the memorandum of understanding also address support for the maritime education and training sectors, and shed light on discussing ways of cooperation with the Gujarat Maritime University, including the idea of ​​establishing a center of excellence within the university, under the name “Gujarat International Maritime Arbitration Center.”

Furthermore, the MoU explores direct and indirect investment opportunities for Abu Dhabi Ports Group, implementation of joint projects, and development of a port city in Gujarat.

The memorandum of understanding with Rights Limited also aims to explore and benefit from joint opportunities for cooperation between the two parties to develop ports, multimodal logistics complexes, economic, commercial and free zones, railway network connectivity projects, and related infrastructure services.

Through this cooperation, the two parties seek to adopt an innovative approach to creating integrated logistics solutions by harnessing their strengths in technology, sustainability and strategic planning, with a focus on providing projects that are not only economically feasible, but also environmentally sustainable and technologically advanced.

Following the announcement at the eighteenth summit of the G20 Heads of State and Government of the economic corridor that will link India, the Middle East and Europe, Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Rights Limited agreed to explore opportunities for joint cooperation that would meet the objectives of this promising initiative.

This memorandum comes in line with the group's objectives of consolidating Abu Dhabi's position as a pivotal center within the global trade network, and enhancing its integrated business portfolio that includes logistics and maritime services to meet the growing needs of the global market.

On this occasion, Captain Mohammed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “Our cooperation with these distinguished Indian institutions aims to maximize our global goals and build successful relationships on solid foundations. We will continue our efforts in promoting our ambitious economic goals aimed at leaving a positive mark on The global trade sector, and revitalizing its supporting sectors in line with the directives of our wise leadership.”

Al Shamsi added: “We are committed to expanding our global presence, creating tangible value, promoting economic diversification, and making a positive impact on the communities in which we operate. With the combination of our shared experiences and resources, and our clear strategy for growth through integration and expansion, we will be able to set new global standards in operational excellence.” Digital innovation and sustainable growth.”

It is worth noting that India is the second largest trading partner of the UAE, while the UAE is the third largest trading partner of India since 2019. In 2022, the volume of trade exchange between the UAE and India increased to reach 85 billion US dollars, in a move aimed at achieving 100 One billion US dollars by 2030. Since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force on May 1, 2022, two-way trade between the two countries has increased by approximately 15%.