Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced yesterday that the number of companies operating in the field of plastics industry, within the sector of industrial cities and its free zone, reached 95 companies occupying an area of ​​3,454,457 square meters.

The industrial cities and free zone sector of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group extends over an area of ​​550 square kilometers of industrial and commercial areas, and includes more than 1,500 local, regional and international companies, and the total investments it attracts, according to a survey conducted by the Statistics Center – Abu Dhabi, is more than 140 billion dirhams.

plastic compound

It is witnessing increasing interest from leading companies looking to invest in its plastics complex, especially that Kizad and ZonesCorp are currently a regional center for many of the largest international companies operating in the plastics sector.

According to a report issued by the leading market research company “Fortune Business Insights”, the global market value of the plastics plastics sector will grow from 439.28 billion US dollars in 2021 to 616.82 billion US dollars by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate of 5%, thanks to The entry of its products within the main needs of many other sectors such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical industries, agriculture and many others.

investment acceleration

Abdullah Al Hamli, Head of the Industrial Zones and Free Zone Sector – Abu Dhabi Ports Group, pointed to the great recovery and development witnessed by the plastics sector in the United Arab Emirates, stressing that the Abu Dhabi Ports Group is working with its strategic partners to accelerate investment in this sector at the regional level and employ innovation to develop it. .

He said: “The Abu Dhabi Ports Group is committed to playing an effective role in supporting the comprehensive national strategy for industry and technology, and we continue to work under the directives of our wise leadership to achieve its goals of developing the industrial sector and enhancing its role in supporting the national economy. The group contributes significantly to transforming the Emirate of Abu Dhabi into a leading global center for the plastics industries, and supporting industrial diversification efforts in the country through its modern industrial facilities and advanced infrastructure supported by integrated logistical services, which allows meeting all the needs of investors and facilitates their access to raw materials from Plastic products in a fast and efficient way.

successive developments

For his part, Mohammed Al-Khidr Al-Ahmad, CEO – ZonesCorp, said: “The plastics complex within the industrial cities and free zone sector has been designed in a way that ensures that the needs of this industry are met at the global level, and since its establishment in 2019 has witnessed many successive developments that contributed to the consolidation of its position as a catalyst. Head of sector growth in the United Arab Emirates.

He added: “Our great keenness to implement our ambitious plans aimed at consolidating the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global center for the plastics sector by 2025, and to contribute effectively to supporting the gross domestic product and providing more job opportunities, is reflected in the deepening of partnership and cooperation relations with stakeholders throughout The value chain, including plastics manufacturers and manufacturers of plastic products.

Sophisticated logistics services

The plastics complex of the Industrial Cities and Free Zone Sector is strategically located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and provides advanced logistics services, enabling the institutions operating within it to enter new markets and enhance their ability to produce up to 400,000 tons of plastic products annually, and provides great value to local and regional companies The company is seeking to obtain integrated logistical and industrial platforms that support its expansion plans.