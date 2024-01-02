Madrid (Union)

Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced that “Noatom Terminals”, the operating arm of the terminals within the “Noatom” group’s portfolio, has acquired 100% of “ABM Terminals Castellon” in Spain, in a deal whose total value (enterprise value) reached 10 million euros.

The deal was concluded with ABM Terminals and all required regulatory and stakeholder approvals were obtained, and ownership of the station will be transferred with immediate effect.

In parallel, a long-term agreement was reached with the Shipping and Unloading Union to ensure the stability of operations at the station and maintain its high productivity during the coming years.

Nuatum Stations' investment in the province of Castelion, where it has currently operated a multi-purpose station since 2004, comes as part of its strategy to strengthen its position in Spain. This acquisition follows numerous improvements made by Noatom Stations at Noatom Castalion Station in order to modernize and maintain existing facilities and equipment.

With the acquisition of ABM Terminals Kastalion, the combined capacity of Notom in Kastalion reaches 250,000 square meters and the annual capacity is 250,000 TEU, which represents about 70% of the volume of containers handled at the Port of Kastalion. The two terminals also have a capacity of up to two million tons of bulk cargo, in addition to ro-ro cargo, and are connected to direct railway lines linking them to the interior regions, and serve the regions of the Mediterranean, the Middle East and North Africa, which contributes to making the port more competitive and able to attract more volumes. Goods, and serving different business sectors. It should be noted that the province of Castelion is the largest producer of tiles in the world, and 80% of its production is allocated for export.

Under this acquisition, the Noatum Castelion Terminal will expand its operational capabilities to handle bulk cargo, general cargo and containers, while maintaining ABM Terminals’ third-party services and agreements at this location.

By the way, Joaquin Ramon, General Manager of “Noatom Terminals” at Noatom Group – Logistics Sector, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “Through this acquisition, we will work to consolidate our position as a leading operator of multi-purpose ports in the Western Mediterranean region. “Noatom Stations” will also continue its commitment to providing its specialized services in line with the quality standards in force in the Noatom Group, and to meet the needs of existing and new customers, while allocating the necessary investments to ensure the smoothness and efficiency of the station’s operational activities in the future.