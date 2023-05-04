Abu Dhabi Ports Group announced today plans to further expand Khalifa Port, one of the fastest growing ports in the world, to include dry docking services.

Under this expansion, Khalifa Port will be able to expand the range of marine, logistical and navigational services from handling containers and cargo, to include ship repair and maintenance services, which will contribute to providing better services to existing customers and attracting new ones. Khalifa Port will also be able to meet the growing demand for these services from before. its regional and global clients.

The new expansion project comes after the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, the expansion of Khalifa Port last December, as part of the celebrations of the tenth anniversary of the establishment of Khalifa Port and the fiftieth anniversary of Zayed Port.

The Khalifa Port expansion project included the development of the southern berth, the logistics area and Abu Dhabi Ports, with a total investment of four billion dirhams, which contributed to expanding the port area from 2.43 to 8.63 square kilometers, while the length of the quay wall increased from 2.3 to 12.5 kilometers. This ambitious project includes 21 berths and has the necessary capabilities to provide customized services to key strategic sectors, making it among the most prominent deep-water ports in the world, with an estimated value of 20.4 billion dirhams.

The project provides an important addition to the efforts of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group to increase the capacity of Khalifa Port to reach 15 million standard containers and 25 million tons of general cargo by 2030.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, said: “The addition of dry dock services represents a strategic step aimed at achieving further growth and enhancing our competitiveness in the global market. Given our extensive experience in the ports and marine logistics services sector, and our commitment to innovation and excellence in Whatever we do, we are confident in our ability to make this new project a success.”

He added, “We are excited to add dry docks to our package of services, as this expansion reflects our continuous commitment to meeting the requirements of our customers and providing them with the most appropriate logistical solutions to contribute to the success of their business. It will also contribute to consolidating our competitive position as a global trade center in order to achieve the vision of our wise leadership.”

The addition of dry dock services at Khalifa Port is a new chapter in the process of strategic transformations pursued by the Abu Dhabi Ports Group to achieve long-term success.

Thanks to Khalifa Port’s history full of achievements and the provision of high-quality services and solutions to its customers, dry docks will constitute a qualitative addition to continuing its remarkable growth path.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” had officially inaugurated Khalifa Port on December 12, 2012, after its construction on a piece of land established at a depth of four kilometers in the depth of the sea, to become today a major center for more than 25 container shipping lines. Line, and provides direct connectivity channels with more than 70 international destinations.

Khalifa Port has been ranked among the top five ports in the world on the Global Container Ports Performance Index (CPPI) issued by the World Bank and the Global Market Intelligence Unit of Standard & Poor’s. S.C., and CMA CGM Corporation.