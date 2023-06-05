The Abu Dhabi Police Youth Council, in coordination with the Drug Control Directorate and the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department, held a dialogue session entitled “Electronic Drug Promotion”, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Nationality, Customs and Ports Security Youth Council, as part of the activities of the “International Day for Combating Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” under the slogan (Participate with us to prevent it) ».

Lieutenant Colonel Nahyan Mohammed Al Muhairi from the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department reviewed the main objective of providing traffic points programs, which focus on correcting the behavior of road users from drivers, disseminating traffic culture, and rehabilitating violators of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law through services provided to the public in several languages. Major Youssef Hassan Al-Hammadi, from the Anti-Narcotics Directorate, discussed the dangers of electronic drug promotion.

He said that the scourge of electronic drug promotion spreads through phone devices receiving text messages, through the “WhatsApp” application, from strange, unreliable numbers from outside the country that contain pictures of narcotic substances of different types, and their prices, with the delivery service and the bank account to send money, and some Contains an audio recording to promote these items.

He called on community members not to respond or deal with messages received from outside the country from unknown persons, not to respond to conversations received through modern applications, and not to be reckless and communicate with them out of curiosity or experience, stressing the importance of concerted efforts by families and institutions to point out their dangers, and to protect members of society from falling into the clutches of drugs.

And he warned of the danger of communicating with electronic promoters, even if it was out of curiosity, pointing out that some of them had been subjected to curiosity by the law because of his transformation into a drug addict, who started experimenting and then became addicted.

He stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in implementing awareness-raising initiatives and campaigns and participating in exhibitions to introduce the drug scourge, within strategies and plans to reduce it and educate the public about its harms and risks.