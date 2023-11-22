The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters won six awards for inventions and innovations at the Seoul International Exhibition, including the grand prize from the Korean Invention Promotion Association (KIPA), a gold medal from the exhibition for the invention of “smart vehicle reservation,” a silver medal for the invention of “smart driving test,” and three special awards. In recognition of her pioneering contributions in the field of innovation to serve society.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoun Al Muhairi, Director of the Central Operations Sector at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, stressed the Abu Dhabi Police’s continued interest in adopting the latest scientific methods in developing its police inventions and innovations, as part of its efforts to achieve its strategic vision of becoming a global leader in sustaining security and safety, and its continuous motivation for its members. To creativity and excellence, which enabled it to achieve this global success.

The Seoul International Exhibition is one of the largest invention exhibitions in the world, and in the 2023 session it witnessed the participation of 600 new inventions from 26 countries. It is organized by the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) in cooperation with the Korean Invention Promotion Association (KIPA). The exhibition witnessed new innovations in various categories, And a large presence of investors and startups on a global level.