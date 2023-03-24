Abu Dhabi Police warned the public about the dangers of dealing with beggars, explaining that beggary is a dangerous pest that affects the safety and security of society, and calls for reporting them by contacting the Command and Control Center “Operations” 999 or the security service at 8002626 or by sending text messages to the number 2828.

